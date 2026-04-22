OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Reduces Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,321 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Synopsys alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,877 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $249,851,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 412,766 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $203,654,000 after purchasing an additional 150,973 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.4%

SNPS stock opened at $467.58 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $376.18 and a one year high of $651.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.57 billion, a PE ratio of 72.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $423.30 and a 200-day moving average of $444.86.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The business's revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut shares of Synopsys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $560.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front‑end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape‑out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Synopsys, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Synopsys wasn't on the list.

While Synopsys currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here