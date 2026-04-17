Personal CFO Solutions LLC Purchases 3,620 Shares of Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,704 shares of the information services provider's stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.9% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $22,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,865,304 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $330,886,000 after purchasing an additional 806,681 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $658,000. Financial Advisors Network Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 7,945 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,310 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Alphabet

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Positive Sentiment: Alphabet is in talks with the U.S. Department of Defense to allow its Gemini models in classified systems — a potential large, high‑margin enterprise/government revenue stream and a validation of Gemini for sensitive use cases. Article Title

Alphabet is in talks with the U.S. Department of Defense to allow its Gemini models in classified systems — a potential large, high‑margin enterprise/government revenue stream and a validation of Gemini for sensitive use cases. Positive Sentiment: NiSource signed a long‑term power supply deal to support an Alphabet data center in Indiana — reduces energy execution risk for hyperscale operations and supports capacity buildout. Article Title

NiSource signed a long‑term power supply deal to support an Alphabet data center in Indiana — reduces energy execution risk for hyperscale operations and supports capacity buildout. Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying: SG Americas disclosed a large addition of GOOGL shares in its 13F — signals demand from a major broker‑dealer fund and supports momentum. Article Title

Institutional buying: SG Americas disclosed a large addition of GOOGL shares in its 13F — signals demand from a major broker‑dealer fund and supports momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness and price target increases continue (Citi, Mizuho and others) and new partnerships (Thoma Bravo, Cadence) highlight enterprise and cloud AI growth potential. These stories are supporting upside expectations. Article Title

Analyst bullishness and price target increases continue (Citi, Mizuho and others) and new partnerships (Thoma Bravo, Cadence) highlight enterprise and cloud AI growth potential. These stories are supporting upside expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Product momentum: Google rolled out personalized image generation tied to Gemini/Nano Banana — enhances consumer AI engagement but monetization path is longer term. Article Title

Product momentum: Google rolled out personalized image generation tied to Gemini/Nano Banana — enhances consumer AI engagement but monetization path is longer term. Neutral Sentiment: Alphabet is planning higher AI capex in 2026 — signals commitment to long‑term edge in AI but implies near‑term cash outflows and margin pressure. Article Title

Alphabet is planning higher AI capex in 2026 — signals commitment to long‑term edge in AI but implies near‑term cash outflows and margin pressure. Negative Sentiment: EU regulator proposed rules forcing Google to share search data (rankings, queries, clicks) with rivals under the Digital Markets Act — a material regulatory risk that could weaken competitive advantages in search and ads. Article Title

EU regulator proposed rules forcing Google to share search data (rankings, queries, clicks) with rivals under the Digital Markets Act — a material regulatory risk that could weaken competitive advantages in search and ads. Negative Sentiment: Ongoing legal and ad‑platform scrutiny (app‑store lawsuits, advertiser arbitration) and visible insider selling remain background risks that could weigh on sentiment despite strong fundamentals. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Alphabet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $346.03.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 47,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total value of $14,341,182.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,279.15. This represents a 78.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 1,845,308 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $35,060,852.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock worth $104,505,914 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $332.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.40 and a 52 week high of $350.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $305.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.23. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Alphabet's quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 7.77%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Further Reading

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