Pictet Asset Management Holding SA Sells 165,473 Shares of Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA decreased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,364,459 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 165,473 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned about 0.10% of Shopify worth $219,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 197 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company's stock.

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Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $125.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.92. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.14 and a 12 month high of $182.19. The company has a market capitalization of $164.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Shopify from $191.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Shopify from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Shopify from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reduced their price objective on Shopify from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $162.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

See Also

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