Potentia Wealth Takes $259,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Potentia Wealth purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Melius Research set a $540.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $424.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $511.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.17 billion, a PE ratio of 167.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $386.41 and a 200-day moving average of $274.60. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.06 and a 52 week high of $546.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.69, for a total value of $57,586,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,896,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,572,400.31. This trade represents a 4.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 372,032 shares of company stock worth $158,658,616. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path.

Citi upgraded AMD and argued that the market is underpricing its AI GPU upside, boosting confidence in the stock’s AI-driven growth path. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators.

Bank of America also raised its outlook on AMD, calling it a top CPU pick and pointing to a large agentic AI opportunity across servers and accelerators. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted rising GPU market-share data and stronger investor focus on AMD’s expanding role in AI hardware, helping semiconductor stocks rally broadly.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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