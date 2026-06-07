Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,089,585 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 359,684 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.18% of Procter & Gamble worth $586,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 27,466 shares of the company's stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 462,369 shares of the company's stock worth $66,262,000 after acquiring an additional 89,632 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 121,697 shares of the company's stock worth $17,440,000 after acquiring an additional 23,057 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,527 shares of the company's stock worth $5,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the company's stock worth $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term.

Investors bought an unusually large number of PG call options, suggesting rising bets that the stock could keep climbing in the near term. Positive Sentiment: Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Article Title

Procter & Gamble highlighted community and brand-building efforts, including Old Spice’s partnership with Walmart and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami, which may support consumer goodwill and brand visibility. Positive Sentiment: P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Article Title

P&G also announced a disaster-response fleet expansion with Walmart and Matthew 25: Ministries, reinforcing the company’s social-impact reputation and broader partnership network. Neutral Sentiment: P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Article Title

P&G is scheduled to webcast a presentation at the Evercore Consumer and Retail Conference on June 10, which keeps investors focused on management commentary but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles discussed PG as a dividend and valuation name, but these were broader investor commentary pieces rather than company-specific catalysts.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $146.53 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $137.62 and a one year high of $167.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.68. The stock has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.06.

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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