Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,212,826 shares of the company's stock after selling 60,865 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.05% of Procter & Gamble worth $173,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $152.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.75. The company has a market cap of $354.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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