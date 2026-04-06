Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 111,396 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 545,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 111,396 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.18% of CBRE Group worth $87,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 322.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in CBRE Group by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 24,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $985,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other news, insider Chad J. Doellinger sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $62,883.21. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,676,711.69. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 9,223 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.61, for a total transaction of $1,370,630.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 126,501 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,799,313.61. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,810 shares of company stock worth $1,448,600. Insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

CBRE Group Price Performance

NYSE:CBRE opened at $136.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.80. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.45 and a 1 year high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.75% and a net margin of 2.85%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings lowered CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group raised CBRE Group from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut CBRE Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $192.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $179.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CBRE

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

Further Reading

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