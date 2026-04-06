Rathbones Group PLC Acquires 95,284 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,585,814 shares of the bank's stock after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.05% of HDFC Bank worth $94,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 758 shares of the bank's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the bank's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 913 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 476.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the bank's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on HDB. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HDFC Bank from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HDB

Insider Transactions at HDFC Bank

In other HDFC Bank news, insider N Srinivasan sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $82,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 648,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,544.62. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HDFC Bank Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE HDB opened at $24.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.67. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $23.91 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The company's 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.51.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited is one of India's leading private sector banks, headquartered in Mumbai. Incorporated in 1994 and promoted by Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), the bank provides a full range of banking and financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and corporate customers. It is publicly listed and also accessible to international investors through American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol HDB.

The bank's core activities include retail banking (deposit accounts, personal loans, home loans, auto loans, and credit cards), commercial and corporate banking (working capital finance, term lending, trade finance and treasury services), and transaction banking (cash management and payment solutions).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB - Free Report).

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