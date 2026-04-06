Rathbones Group PLC Buys 104,006 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,604,257 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 104,006 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.19% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $146,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $91.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.77 and a 52-week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $107.00 target price on O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.26.

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About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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