Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Rathbones Group PLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,709 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 26,402 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $98,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC now owns 60 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter worth $32,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 972 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.20, for a total value of $742,802.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 824 shares in the company, valued at $629,700.80. This trade represents a 54.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 7,891 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $776.90, for a total value of $6,130,517.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,236,946.70. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 125,950 shares of company stock valued at $88,577,390 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT opened at $717.23 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $789.81. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $715.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $615.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $333.72 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Caterpillar's revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Caterpillar from $729.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $569.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Caterpillar from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $729.00 to $817.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Caterpillar from $660.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $737.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

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