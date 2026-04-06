Rathbones Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920,435 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 37,682 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.40% of Rollins worth $115,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,720,282 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,156,949,000 after buying an additional 1,480,306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,274,415 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $720,999,000 after buying an additional 172,303 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 0.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,885,973 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $169,522,000 after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,151,573 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $126,383,000 after buying an additional 130,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rollins by 3.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,048,856 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $120,350,000 after acquiring an additional 74,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.79% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Rollins

In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 14,201 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $842,971.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,977 shares in the company, valued at $3,322,794.72. This trade represents a 20.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Gary W. Rollins sold 19,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $1,207,886.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 5,322,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at $336,699,388.94. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 69,435 shares of company stock worth $4,321,384 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Rollins in a report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $66.08.

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Rollins Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of ROL stock opened at $53.91 on Monday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.73 and a fifty-two week high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $912.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $925.08 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 14.00%.The firm's revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Rollins's payout ratio is presently 66.97%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

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