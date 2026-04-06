Rathbones Group PLC Decreases Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 289,793 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 31,762 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.10% of Intuit worth $191,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 183.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $785,564,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $782,677,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,546,243,000 after buying an additional 914,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Intuit by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 881,555 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $602,023,000 after acquiring an additional 751,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price target on Intuit in a report on Monday, March 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set a "buy" rating and a $739.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $638.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 41,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.10, for a total transaction of $26,654,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 13,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,848,511.10. This trade represents a 75.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,958,599. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU stock opened at $422.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $576.03. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $349.00 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Intuit's payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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