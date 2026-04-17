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Rathbones Group PLC Has $1.34 Billion Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Alphabet logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Alphabet by 7.6%, selling 354,491 shares and ending the quarter with 4,292,095 shares worth $1,343,426,000, representing 4.2% of Rathbones' portfolio and Alphabet’s third-largest holding.
  • Wall Street is broadly bullish—multiple firms raised price targets (examples: Citi $405, Pivotal $420) and the consensus rating is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $367.62.
  • Recent developments are mixed: positives include a long-term power deal for a data center, Pentagon talks to use Gemini, and new consumer AI features, while negatives include EU DMA data-access proposals and notable insider selling; Alphabet also pays a quarterly dividend (~0.2% yield).
  • Interested in Alphabet? Here are five stocks we like better.

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,292,095 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 354,491 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 4.2% of Rathbones Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,343,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $53,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 278.8% during the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $405.00 target price (up from $390.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (up from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-five have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $367.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.41, for a total transaction of $318,580.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,091.71. This trade represents a 18.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.92, for a total transaction of $9,877,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,818,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at $856,605,814.08. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,068,744 shares of company stock valued at $104,505,914. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $336.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.68. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $349.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.77%.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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