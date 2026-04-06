Rathbones Group PLC Has $214.91 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,499,627 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 87,615 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Procter & Gamble worth $214,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Quilter Plc boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 23,466 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 4,478 shares of the company's stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. AJ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. AJ Advisors LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company's stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Buffalo Business & Estate Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the company's stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $332.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.41. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $153.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.56. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $174.80.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd were issued a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 15,169 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total transaction of $2,461,625.32. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259,595.80. This trade represents a 25.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 348,618 shares of company stock valued at $55,462,643 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $167.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here