Rathbones Group PLC Has $83.05 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC - Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 787,535 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.24% of WEC Energy Group worth $83,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 6,439 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 20,117 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WEC. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "sector perform" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WEC

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $117.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock's 50-day moving average is $114.32 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.61 and a 1-year high of $118.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.510-5.610 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 8,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.70, for a total value of $895,452.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 66,801 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,870.70. This represents a 10.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.55, for a total value of $582,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 276,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,237,730. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,354 shares of company stock worth $4,855,505. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group is a Milwaukee, Wisconsin–based regulated energy holding company whose primary businesses are the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity and the distribution of natural gas. The company operates through a set of utility subsidiaries that provide bundled energy service, customer billing and energy-related programs to residential, commercial and industrial customers. As a regulated utility group, WEC's operations focus on delivering reliable service while managing infrastructure investment and compliance with state and federal utility regulation.

Its utility subsidiaries include well-known regional operators such as We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service, along with Chicago-area natural gas utilities that were part of the Integrys Energy Group acquisition.

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