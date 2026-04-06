Rathbones Group PLC Has $96.49 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,489 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.09% of Lockheed Martin worth $96,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 285.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.0%

LMT stock opened at $623.03 on Monday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $692.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $636.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $542.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.53). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 108.53%. The business had revenue of $20.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is presently 64.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $464.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lockheed Martin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $634.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Further Reading

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