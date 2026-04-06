Rathbones Group PLC Purchases 686,175 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,547 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.17% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $191,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 5,562 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 11,909 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts: Sign Up

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $91.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $81.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $153.87. The business's 50 day moving average is $97.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy R. Barakett bought 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.47 per share, with a total value of $4,723,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $26,923,950. This represents a 21.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott C. Nuttall bought 125,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $102.66 per share, for a total transaction of $12,832,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,503,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,614,769.68. The trade was a 0.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 393,872 shares of company stock valued at $40,090,679 in the last three months. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $190.00 to $187.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $125.00 to $106.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider KKR & Co. Inc., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and KKR & Co. Inc. wasn't on the list.

While KKR & Co. Inc. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here