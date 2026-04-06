Rathbones Group PLC Raises Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Rathbones Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,037 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.23% of Equinix worth $170,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of Equinix by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 115,050 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $88,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 42 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Equinix by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Equinix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 305 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $961.19, for a total transaction of $293,162.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 12,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,105,226.86. This trade represents a 2.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total value of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,418,079.48. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,842 shares of company stock valued at $14,494,840. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equinix Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $1,000.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $927.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $834.73. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $1,006.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.75, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.92 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were issued a $5.16 dividend. This is a boost from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Equinix's payout ratio is presently 150.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. HSBC set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Equinix and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,016.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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