Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294,365 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 183,636 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.8% of Rathbones Group PLC's holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Rathbones Group PLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,222,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $158,348,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,681,441 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $83,805,794,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584,156 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,717,657 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $47,332,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,658 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $27,438,011,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $18,527,354,000 after purchasing an additional 302,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $250.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $2.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.29 and a fifty-two week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.Amazon.com's revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.90, for a total value of $554,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,662,702. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,186 shares of company stock valued at $19,921,739. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. KeyCorp set a $285.00 price objective on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, New Street Research dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $287.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More.

Market sentiment has flipped positive on Amazon as investors focus on AWS’s AI-driven growth and the stock briefly touched record territory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More.

Amazon’s acquisition of Globalstar (satellite connectivity) is being viewed as strategic for its LEO/satellite ambitions (Project Kuiper/complementary assets), helping re-rate the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More.

AWS continues to land high‑profile customers (media/AI wins), reinforcing the enterprise AI revenue runway that underpins multiple expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More.

Multiple analysts and notable investors are raising targets or adding to positions (Truist, JPMorgan commentary and public buys), supporting momentum and sentiment. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More.

Operational tailwind: NiSource expanded power agreements to accelerate energy delivery to Amazon data centers, easing one constraint on AWS capacity growth. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More.

Company initiatives beyond core cloud/retail — e.g., longer theatrical runs for content and investments in energy/space through affiliates — signal diversification but are longer‑term revenue drivers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More.

Insider activity: CEO Douglas Herrington sold shares under a prearranged 10b5‑1 plan (disclosed sale), which is normal for planned programs but will be watched by some investors. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More.

Marketplace friction: hundreds of large third‑party sellers staged a one‑day ad boycott over payout and ad‑payment changes and Amazon introduced fuel surcharges in some regions — a reputational and near‑term revenue risk for retail and ad businesses. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution: some analysts and market commentators flagged the stock as overbought after the rally, warning of a possible pullback despite the strategic positives. Read More.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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