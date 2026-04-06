Rathbones Group PLC Reduces Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,699 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,002 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 0.06% of RTX worth $151,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 57.4% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 192 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: President Trump’s fiscal 2027 budget request calls for a large increase in defense spending, a clear macro tailwind for defense contractors like RTX that could boost backlog and future revenue. The Defense Budget Request Is Here. It's Quite Something.

President Trump’s fiscal 2027 budget request calls for a large increase in defense spending, a clear macro tailwind for defense contractors like RTX that could boost backlog and future revenue. Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity: investors bought ~47,356 RTX call options (up ~147% vs. average), suggesting short-term bullish positioning or hedging ahead of catalysts. (Options flow can amplify intraday moves.)

Unusually heavy options activity: investors bought ~47,356 RTX call options (up ~147% vs. average), suggesting short-term bullish positioning or hedging ahead of catalysts. (Options flow can amplify intraday moves.) Positive Sentiment: Erste Group initiated coverage with a Buy, citing strength in RTX’s engines business and broader defense spending growth — another vote of confidence from the sell-side. Erste Group Initiates RTX With Buy

Erste Group initiated coverage with a Buy, citing strength in RTX’s engines business and broader defense spending growth — another vote of confidence from the sell-side. Positive Sentiment: Melius Research upgraded RTX from Hold to Buy, adding to the positive analyst momentum that can support demand for the shares. Finviz note

Melius Research upgraded RTX from Hold to Buy, adding to the positive analyst momentum that can support demand for the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup trimmed its price target from $238 to $226 but kept a Buy rating — still positive long-term but a modest reduction in upside expectations versus prior coverage. Benzinga

Citigroup trimmed its price target from $238 to $226 but kept a Buy rating — still positive long-term but a modest reduction in upside expectations versus prior coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Wells Fargo began coverage and set a Hold rating (new coverage can temporarily re-weight flows but is not a strong buy/sell signal). Wells Fargo coverage note

Wells Fargo began coverage and set a Hold rating (new coverage can temporarily re-weight flows but is not a strong buy/sell signal). Neutral Sentiment: RTX’s unit released an open-source toolkit for testing covert communications — a product/tech update that may support defense tech positioning but has uncertain near-term revenue impact. Seeking Alpha

RTX’s unit released an open-source toolkit for testing covert communications — a product/tech update that may support defense tech positioning but has uncertain near-term revenue impact. Neutral Sentiment: Numerous consumer tech headlines mention “RTX” GPUs (NVIDIA’s branding) — these are unrelated to RTX Corporation and can create headline noise that confuses retail flows. Example coverage on local AI acceleration and GPU reviews is about NVIDIA products, not RTX Corp. PCWorld

RTX Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $196.25 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $200.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $184.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.60%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 15,124 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.65, for a total transaction of $3,095,126.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,105.60. The trade was a 53.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,255 shares of company stock worth $18,151,956. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Vertical Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $227.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $204.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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