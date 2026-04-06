Rathbones Group PLC Sells 19,612 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 430,464 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 19,612 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.07% of Honeywell International worth $83,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HON. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 491.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 116.7% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 31,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,459,440. This trade represents a 7.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 18,190 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,287 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $229.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $248.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.53.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 40.64%. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research lowered Honeywell International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $251.83.

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Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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