Rathbones Group PLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,373 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 16,919 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up 0.8% of Rathbones Group PLC's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.12% of Intuitive Surgical worth $252,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 84.2% during the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 70 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $654.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $614.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 105 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.95, for a total transaction of $51,864.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 133 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.96, for a total transaction of $65,829.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 660 shares of the company's stock, valued at $326,673.60. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,943 shares of company stock worth $17,279,568 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $452.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $160.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.68. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $603.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $487.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.21.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.26. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 28.38%.The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, founded in 1995 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, is a medical technology company focused on the design, manufacture and service of robotic-assisted surgical systems. The company is best known for its da Vinci surgical systems, which enable minimally invasive procedures by translating a surgeon's hand movements into finer, scaled motions of small instruments inside the patient. Intuitive's business centers on supplying hospitals and surgical centers with systems, instruments and related technologies that aim to improve precision, visualization and control in the operating room.

In addition to its core surgical platforms, Intuitive markets a portfolio of reusable and disposable instruments, accessories, and proprietary software, and provides training, servicing and clinical support to its customers.

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