Rathbones Group PLC Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 969,851 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 51,052 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.09% of TJX Companies worth $148,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 102.2% during the third quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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TJX Companies Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of TJX opened at $161.37 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.37 and a twelve month high of $162.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $156.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.36.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.36 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TJX Companies from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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