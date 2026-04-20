Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC's holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baring Financial LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Baring Financial LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $406.54 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $161.61 and a one year high of $414.61. The company has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.40, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $333.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.26.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Broadcom from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $480.00 target price on Broadcom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $435.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 278,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,292 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $11,671,507.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 327,760 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $105,407,616. This trade represents a 9.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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