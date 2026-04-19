Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $249,000 Stake in Banco De Chile $BCH

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH - Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,554 shares of the bank's stock after selling 107,091 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 161.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the bank's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 2,425.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,500 shares of the bank's stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Banco De Chile during the third quarter worth $145,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco De Chile by 62.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the bank's stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banco De Chile during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.24% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Banco De Chile from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Banco De Chile from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco De Chile from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Banco De Chile in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Banco De Chile and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Banco De Chile

Banco De Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BCH stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.30. Banco De Chile has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $46.77.

Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.92 million. Banco De Chile had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 23.94%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco De Chile will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Banco De Chile Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $2.1877 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Banco De Chile's dividend payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Banco De Chile Profile

Banco de Chile NYSE: BCH is a leading Chilean financial institution headquartered in Santiago. Founded in 1893, the bank is one of the country's oldest and most established banking groups, serving a broad spectrum of individual, corporate and institutional clients. It is publicly listed and operates under Chilean banking regulations while participating in international capital markets.

The bank's core businesses include retail banking, commercial and corporate banking, and investment banking.

Further Reading

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