Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) by 276.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,725 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 138,599 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.'s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,680 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 58,009 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "hold" rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $170.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies stock opened at $184.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.74 and a fifty-two week high of $191.37.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 236.90% and a net margin of 5.23%.Dell Technologies's revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Dell Technologies has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.900-2.900 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 12.900-12.900 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 143,067 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $23,606,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,593,535. The trade was a 86.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen Jamison Kullman sold 150,346 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $21,819,714.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 65,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,529,526.06. This represents a 69.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,615,022 shares of company stock worth $406,651,043. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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