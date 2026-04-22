Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $124.67 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 398,316 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 14,916 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 6.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA's holdings in Alphabet were worth $124,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,954,269 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $40,524,841,000 after acquiring an additional 4,008,374 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,107,572 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $12,910,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,605,785 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 50,732,476 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $12,333,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,186,112 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $10,984,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 39,250,829 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $9,541,877,000 after purchasing an additional 392,547 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.65, for a total value of $348,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,638.65. This trade represents a 22.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 617 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.63, for a total transaction of $178,701.71. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,093 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,923,235.59. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,037,294 shares of company stock worth $94,216,897. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company's stock.

Alphabet News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Alphabet Trading Down 1.5%

GOOGL opened at $332.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.84 and a 1-year high of $349.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $113.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.81% and a return on equity of 35.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $369.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google's core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google's consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

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