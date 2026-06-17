RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp decreased its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,648 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,526 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in RTX were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 30,011 shares of the company's stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,315,021 shares of the company's stock worth $424,575,000 after buying an additional 53,045 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,308,000. Wealth Science Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Stock Up 1.7%

RTX stock opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. RTX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $140.47 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.28. The company has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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