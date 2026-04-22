Ruffer LLP Purchases Shares of 358,738 DHT Holdings, Inc. $DHT

Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 358,738 shares of the shipping company's stock, valued at approximately $4,387,000. Ruffer LLP owned about 0.22% of DHT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in DHT by 101.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in DHT by 91.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in DHT by 96.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,159 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday. Dnb Carnegie cut DHT from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded DHT from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on DHT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHT

DHT Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.63.

DHT (NYSE:DHT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. DHT had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 42.35%.The firm had revenue of $117.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $116.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.1%. This is a positive change from DHT's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. DHT's dividend payout ratio is 125.19%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc NYSE: DHT is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company's core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

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