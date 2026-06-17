Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 38,920 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893,455 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,920 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of RTX worth $163,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $25,000. Navalign LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Melius Research raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $140.47 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $182.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. RTX's dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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