Schiavi & Co LLC Has $3.67 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Schiavi & Co LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 815.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,373 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 11,022 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.2% of Schiavi & Co LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Schiavi & Co LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company's stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company's stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company's stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:IBM opened at $271.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $250.02 and a 200 day moving average of $270.34. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 59.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $370.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $317.00 to $283.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $304.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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