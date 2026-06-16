Senator Investment Group LP Has $5.97 Million Stake in The Boeing Company $BA

Senator Investment Group LP decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,500 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 160,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP's holdings in Boeing were worth $5,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BA. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in Boeing by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 2,500 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TritonPoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Wilmar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilmar Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 21,817 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $4,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.32.

View Our Latest Research Report on BA

Boeing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Boeing Trading Up 4.6%

NYSE:BA opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.20 and a 200-day moving average of $222.01. The company has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.20. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

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