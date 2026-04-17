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Shelton Wealth Management LLC Invests $859,000 in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Walt Disney logo with Consumer Discretionary background
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Key Points

  • Shelton Wealth Management initiated a new position in The Walt Disney Company, purchasing 7,550 shares in Q4 worth roughly $859,000.
  • Analysts hold a consensus Moderate Buy on Disney with a $132.19 price target (18 Buys, 5 Holds, 1 Sell), though several firms have recently trimmed targets (e.g., Barclays to $130, Citigroup to $140).
  • Disney beat quarterly estimates with $1.63 EPS vs. $1.57 expected and $25.98B revenue, and the stock trades near $103.97 with a market cap of about $184.2B and a P/E of 15.29.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shelton Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,550 shares of the entertainment giant's stock, valued at approximately $859,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,876 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,202 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.19.

View Our Latest Report on DIS

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.97 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $82.98 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $107.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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