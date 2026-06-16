Silvant Capital Management LLC Makes New $6.71 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,675 shares of the online travel company's stock, valued at approximately $6,707,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 161 shares of the online travel company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $270.00 to $245.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $234.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.00 and a 1 year high of $303.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 84.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 17.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

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