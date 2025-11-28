Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,083,234 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $75,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,989,568 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $27,334,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,816,825,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,117,146 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,907,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,973,293 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $2,898,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,775,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 116,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $9,023,538.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 704,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,431,026.90. This represents a 14.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 9,801 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $748,600.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 33,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,525.88. This represents a 22.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.53. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems's revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio is 61.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc.

