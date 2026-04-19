SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 2,269 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 264,478 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 2,269 shares during the period. Apple comprises 7.3% of SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.'s holdings in Apple were worth $71,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Overbrook Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 104,648 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $28,449,000 after buying an additional 38,174 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 397,834 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $101,301,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 48.4% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 1,426,605 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $363,256,000 after buying an additional 465,393 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 100,130 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,496,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 734,485 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $187,022,000 after buying an additional 27,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. KGI Securities raised Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $301.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAPL

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total value of $16,511,984.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 3,280,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $270.23 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.81 and a 52-week high of $288.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.The firm had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business's revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

More Apple News

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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