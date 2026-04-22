State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $184.61 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. $META

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META - Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,673 shares of the social networking company's stock after selling 11,720 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 2.0% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $184,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Dorato Capital Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the social networking company's stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $1,144.00 to $1,015.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $880.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $872.00 to $908.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $825.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $855.00 to $760.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $837.09.

View Our Latest Report on META

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert M. Kimmitt sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.00, for a total value of $386,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,847 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,565,949. This represents a 13.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.45, for a total value of $1,748,612.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 10,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,645,103.65. The trade was a 20.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,562 shares of company stock valued at $105,310,238. Insiders own 13.61% of the company's stock.

Meta Platforms News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Meta Platforms this week:

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of META stock opened at $668.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $627.32 and a 200-day moving average of $650.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $486.36 and a 1-year high of $796.25.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The social networking company reported $8.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.16 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $59.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $58.33 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 30.08%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 29.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.94%.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc NASDAQ: META, formerly Facebook, Inc, is a global technology company best known for building social networking services and immersive computing platforms. Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Menlo Park, California, the company operates a family of consumer-facing products and services that connect users, creators and businesses. In October 2021 the company rebranded as Meta to reflect an expanded strategic focus on augmented and virtual reality technologies alongside its social media businesses.

Meta's core consumer products include Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger, which enable social networking, messaging, content sharing and community building across mobile and desktop devices.

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