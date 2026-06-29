Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE - Free Report) by 550.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,187 shares of the online travel company's stock after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPE. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Expedia Group by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the online travel company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $208,548.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,454.38. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 4,702 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total transaction of $1,095,566.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,448 shares in the company, valued at $24,569,384. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Expedia Group from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Expedia Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $266.00 to $262.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $284.42.

Read Our Latest Report on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $263.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.22 and a 52 week high of $303.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.55. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 84.33% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Expedia Group's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group NASDAQ: EXPE is a global travel technology company that operates an online marketplace connecting consumers, travel suppliers and third‑party partners. The company's platform enables search, comparison and booking of travel products and services, including hotels, airline tickets, vacation rentals, car rentals, cruises and packaged travel. Its portfolio comprises consumer-facing travel brands as well as corporate travel solutions and technology services that serve both leisure and business travelers.

Key offerings include consumer booking platforms and mobile apps that aggregate inventory from hotels, vacation rental managers, airlines and car rental companies, alongside ancillary travel services such as trip insurance and activities.

See Also

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