Stryker Corporation $SYK Position Lifted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,278 shares of the medical technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp's holdings in Stryker were worth $16,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $11,917,396,000 after acquiring an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,636,238,000 after acquiring an additional 69,851 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stryker by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,338,050 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $2,342,987,000 after acquiring an additional 741,542 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,822,272,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,366,107 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $831,616,000 after acquiring an additional 62,817 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stryker Trading Down 1.3%

Stryker stock opened at $301.75 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $317.81 and its 200-day moving average is $345.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.11. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $281.00 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The company has a market cap of $115.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total transaction of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock valued at $100,659,489 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $435.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $380.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $385.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $395.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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