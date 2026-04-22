TABR Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Aon plc $AON

TABR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,623 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 100.0% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $319.24 per share, with a total value of $1,276,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,651,320. The trade was a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.79, for a total transaction of $1,641,981.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,254 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,598,550.66. This represents a 19.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised AON from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $398.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on AON from $397.00 to $394.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of AON from $393.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $408.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of AON from $416.00 to $401.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $401.81.

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AON Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of AON stock opened at $334.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business's 50 day moving average is $325.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.11. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $304.59 and a twelve month high of $381.00.

AON (NYSE:AON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.10. AON had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 21.51%.The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from AON's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. AON's payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

AON Profile

Aon plc is a global professional services firm that provides a broad suite of risk, retirement and health solutions to corporations, institutions and individuals. The company operates primarily as an insurance broker and risk adviser, helping clients identify, quantify and transfer risk across property, casualty, cyber and other areas. Aon also offers reinsurance brokerage and capital market solutions that connect insurers, reinsurers and corporate buyers.

In addition to traditional brokerage activities, Aon delivers consulting and outsourcing services in areas such as human capital, benefits, and retirement plan design and administration.

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