Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Takes Position in Transdigm Group Incorporated $TDG

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 145,538 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $193,544,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of Transdigm Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Transdigm Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 1,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Transdigm Group by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 21 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TDG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,660.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,565.00 to $1,450.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,306.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,525.06.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 10,132 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,180.82, for a total transaction of $11,964,068.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,309.36. The trade was a 31.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,900 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,154.09, for a total transaction of $4,500,951.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,724. This trade represents a 52.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,196 shares of company stock worth $46,567,024. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Transdigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE:TDG opened at $1,275.52 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,213.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,276.85. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,123.61 and a 52-week high of $1,623.82. The company has a market cap of $71.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $9.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.39. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 20.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.11 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Transdigm Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 38.830-40.210 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 37.82 EPS for the current year.

Transdigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components and systems for commercial and military aerospace applications. The company's product portfolio covers a broad range of mission-critical parts and subsystems, including mechanical and electromechanical components, ignition and fuel system parts, sensors and actuators, cockpit and cabin systems, and other safety-critical hardware. TransDigm supplies original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) as well as the aftermarket, providing spare parts, repair and overhaul services and component support throughout an asset's life cycle.

TransDigm's operating model places emphasis on proprietary, niche components that are difficult to replace, and the company operates through a collection of independently run subsidiaries and brands that sell specialized products.

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