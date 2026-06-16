The Boeing Company $BA Stake Lifted by Rakuten Investment Management Inc.

Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 502.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,099 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after buying an additional 85,982 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Boeing were worth $22,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,989,438 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $15,413,227,000 after buying an additional 3,460,021 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 245.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,252,450 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $489,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,909 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,376,243 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $515,930,000 after acquiring an additional 765,197 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2,073.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 772,400 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $167,703,000 after acquiring an additional 736,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,025,435 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,679,592,000 after acquiring an additional 533,753 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden bought 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $218.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,345.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $299,345. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $262.32.

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Boeing Stock Up 4.6%

BA stock opened at $229.22 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $176.77 and a 12-month high of $254.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The company has a market cap of $180.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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