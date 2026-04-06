The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after selling 13,489 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned 0.11% of Sherwin-Williams worth $84,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 11.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 15.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the second quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 8,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

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Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $317.69 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $301.58 and a 12-month high of $379.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $342.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 65.26%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is presently 31.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,513 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.47, for a total value of $915,913.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,661,101.15. The trade was a 20.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,976 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.50, for a total value of $1,069,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,928,717.50. This represents a 35.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $383.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

Further Reading

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