The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,951 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 35,516 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,429,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,198 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 135.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 116,192 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $13,219,000 after purchasing an additional 66,913 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460,267 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $52,320,000 after purchasing an additional 131,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham & Company reaffirmed its Buy rating on Disney and set a $125 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Benzinga report on Needham rating reaffirmation

Needham & Company reaffirmed its rating on Disney and set a , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels and reinforcing bullish sentiment around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead.

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Disney, signaling improving profit expectations and suggesting analysts see stronger fundamentals ahead. Positive Sentiment: Disney upgraded the My Disney Experience app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. AOL article on My Disney Experience app upgrade

Disney upgraded the app to make vacation planning easier, a small but constructive sign that the company is improving the guest experience and supporting its parks business. Neutral Sentiment: Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Yahoo Entertainment article on Kevin Costner story

Several entertainment articles about Kevin Costner meeting Walt Disney, and other Disney-related lifestyle/travel pieces, are mostly brand awareness items and are unlikely to materially affect the stock price. Neutral Sentiment: Recent commentary also noted Disney’s share price weakness and valuation debate, but that appears more reflective of the broader pullback than a new company-specific catalyst. Yahoo Finance article on DIS share price weakness

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $99.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $124.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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