The Walt Disney Company $DIS Shares Sold by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,667 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 10,276 shares during the period. Quilter Plc's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Walt Disney from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.81.

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Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $96.69 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $80.10 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.15. The company has a market cap of $171.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $25.54 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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