Titan Wealth CI Ltd Invests $8.11 Million in RTX Corporation $RTX

Titan Wealth CI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,109,000. RTX makes up approximately 3.1% of Titan Wealth CI Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in RTX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company's stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company's stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rydar Equities Inc. now owns 13,524 shares of the company's stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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RTX Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE RTX opened at $186.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.31. The firm's 50-day moving average is $182.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.28. RTX Corporation has a 12 month low of $140.47 and a 12 month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Company Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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