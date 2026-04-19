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Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
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Key Points

  • Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH trimmed its Apple stake by 2.7% in Q4, selling 6,970 shares to leave 255,638 shares valued at about $69.5 million, making Apple roughly 6.9% of the fund and its second‑largest holding.
  • Apple beat Q1 estimates with $2.84 EPS (vs. $2.67 est.) and $143.76 billion in revenue (vs. $138.25 billion est.), up 15.7% year‑over‑year, supporting strong margins and profitability metrics.
  • Wall Street sentiment is broadly positive—MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with an average price target of $301.33—while insiders (including CEO Tim Cook) disclosed sales executed under pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plans.
  • Interested in Apple? Here are five stocks we like better.

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lowered its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,638 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after selling 6,970 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH's holdings in Apple were worth $69,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.4% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 298,920 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 40,543 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Phillip Securities raised Apple from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities raised shares of Apple to an "outperform" rating and set a $306.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $301.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Apple

Apple Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $270.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.81 and a 1 year high of $288.62. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $259.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.25 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 159.94%. Apple's revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 9th. Apple's dividend payout ratio is currently 13.15%.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Counterpoint/Reuters data show iPhone shipments in China jumped ~20% in Q1 — far outpacing the market and supporting Apple’s revenue and share‑gain narrative in its largest smartphone market. Apple's iPhone shipments in China surge 20% in Q1, data shows
  • Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas upgraded AAPL to Outperform and raised its price target (citing supply‑chain strength and a premium mix benefit as memory prices rise), which helped lift sentiment and buy‑side interest. Apple Upgraded To Outperform As BNP Sees Share Gains From Memory Surge
  • Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target and highlighted Apple’s M5/edge‑AI roadmap as a meaningful product/AI catalyst — reinforcing the case for multiple expansion if product momentum continues. Bank of America Increases Apple Price Target to $325
  • Neutral Sentiment: Heavy call‑option activity and structured trades around Apple’s April 30 earnings show traders positioning for a big move; options can amplify returns but also add short‑term volatility risk. Apple Stock Trade Risk Around Earnings Offers A 27% Reward
  • Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves — a leadership transition in Wearables/Home and Project Glasswing (an AI security alliance) — underline long‑term product and services initiatives but are unlikely to move near‑term earnings materially. Apple’s Wearables Shakeup And AI Security Push Shape Long Term Story
  • Negative Sentiment: Rising memory and component costs remain a two‑edged sword — while some analysts argue it improves Apple’s competitive positioning, higher input prices can compress margins if the premium mix or pricing power softens. Apple Upgrade Hinges on Cost Advantage Shift
  • Negative Sentiment: TSMC’s strong AI‑driven results and supply comments briefly pressured AAPL aftermarket moves (market reads TSMC commentary as mixed signal for margins/supply dynamics). Also expect volatility into the April 30 earnings print. TSMC’s Results Weren’t a Great Sign for Apple

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 64,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.23, for a total transaction of $16,511,984.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,418 shares of the company's stock, valued at $833,980,668.14. This represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 30,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.35, for a total transaction of $7,661,010.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,934,433.50. This represents a 17.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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