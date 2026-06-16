United Rentals, Inc. $URI Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $954.99, for a total value of $292,226.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,738 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,479,732.62. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares in the company, valued at $98,478,300.40. The trade was a 18.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,088 shares of company stock worth $25,628,877. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,030.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on United Rentals from $1,041.00 to $1,119.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 target price on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,045.81.

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United Rentals Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of URI opened at $1,082.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $682.08 and a one year high of $1,106.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $927.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $864.50.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $11.47 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $1.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. United Rentals's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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