Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 140,676 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,197,155 shares of the company's stock after selling 140,676 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 0.7% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson & Johnson worth $450,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TABR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $6,965,000. Financial Plan Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the company's stock worth $7,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company's stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company's stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In related news, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total value of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,003 shares in the company, valued at $5,598,700.17. This represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 30,142 shares of company stock worth $7,360,528 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $227.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $240.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.67. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $251.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.60 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.97%.

Key Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $252.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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