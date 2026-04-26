Vanguard Group Inc. Buys 924,625 Shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 924,625 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.02% of Lowe's Companies worth $13,560,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 78.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 116 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $313.00 to $303.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Lowe's Companies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $289.24.

View Our Latest Research Report on Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of LOW stock opened at $244.27 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.33 and a 1 year high of $293.06. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 61.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe's Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.51%.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lowe's Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lowe's Companies wasn't on the list.

While Lowe's Companies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here